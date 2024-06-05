Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russia's war kills children, Children, Ukrainian children
Edit post

Over 800 children killed due to Russia's war in Ukraine since 2014, Prosecutor General says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024 11:27 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: photo frames of Ukrainian children are seen in a damaged building bearing the scars of a heavy artillery attack on Mariupol on May 7, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 800 children have been killed since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine in 2014, including at least 551 killed during the full-scale invasion, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on June 4 on national television.

At least 1,368 children were also injured due to the all-out war, according to Kostin.

Russia's war of aggression has taken a staggering toll on Ukraine's civilian population.

The U.N. said in April that it had recorded almost 11,000 civilians killed and over 20,500 injured. The actual number is likely higher, as Russia prevents independent monitoring in the occupied areas that suffered the heaviest destruction, like Mariupol.

"The war did not begin in 2022, but in 2014. Since then, Russia has taken the lives of more than 800 Ukrainian children. We do not yet know the real scale of crimes committed in the occupied territories, which we do not have access to," Kostin said.

According to Kostin, 3,800 criminal proceedings are currently underway, while 54 people who committed crimes against children have been identified and announced as suspects.

The investigation was completed in 43 criminal cases, and the verdicts have been submitted to court. Thirty-one people have been convicted of war crimes against children as of June 4.

Kostin said that Ukraine continues to cooperate on a daily basis with the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor's Office regarding the issue of Ukrainian children's deportation.

"We are constantly exchanging evidence and information. The arrest warrants issued by the ICC are only the first result," Kostin said.

Seven people who are suspected of the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children have been identified, according to the Prosecutor General. A member of the Russian parliament and a person close to the leader of the "A Just Russia – For Truth" party are among them.

Ukraine also continues to work on bringing children back home from Russia or Russian-held territory and punishing those responsible.

"The international coalition, created for this purpose as part of the implementation of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky's peace formula, involves more than 36 countries and is working actively. We already have results: the return of groups of children," Kostin said.

At least 19,500 Ukrainian children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 have been returned home, according to the Ukrainian government's Children of War database.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
