Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 6 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova June 16, 2024 10:25 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast on June 15, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks on Ukraine killed three people and injured six over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 16.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter two regions.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces struck the village of Ulakly, around 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk, using multiple rocket launchers, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The attack on Ulakly killed three and injured five. The strike also damaged two administrative buildings, a house, a shop, and eight cars.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the village of Kurylivka in the region's Kupiansk district with a multiple rocket launcher, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A man was injured, while three houses were damaged due to the strike.

Russia fires around 3,500 missiles a month on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 14.

In recent months, Russia has also intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased since then.

Russia's move on Kharkiv has bogged down. But was it a failure?
In the first half of May, Russia opened a new front to its war against Ukraine in dramatic fashion. The two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast unfolded on the back of some of the most difficult months for Ukrainian forces, overstretched and depleted after a brutal winter and early spring campaign
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
2:29 AM

United Russia party secretary resigns.

The move is regarded as a demotion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed Andrei Turchak earlier this month to serve as governor of the Altai Republic in southern Siberia.
10:53 PM

Finnish president: Ukraine in a 'position of strength' for path to peace.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that this week has favored Ukraine. He highlighted the G7 summit, the start of EU negotiations, NATO support, and Ukraine's summit, which gathered over 100 representatives. "(Ukraine is) much stronger than what it was three weeks ago, let alone three months ago," he said.
5:57 PM

Gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

"According to the preliminary information, the cause was an unusual heat, which led to depressurization and combustion," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed on his Telegram channel.
3:37 PM

Zelensky: All parts of the world represented at peace summit.

"All parts of the world, all continents, different nations, both large and small geographically, and every political pole of our world—Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America—are all represented at the summit," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
