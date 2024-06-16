Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 6 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Ukraine killed three people and injured six over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 16.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter two regions.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces struck the village of Ulakly, around 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk, using multiple rocket launchers, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The attack on Ulakly killed three and injured five. The strike also damaged two administrative buildings, a house, a shop, and eight cars.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the village of Kurylivka in the region's Kupiansk district with a multiple rocket launcher, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A man was injured, while three houses were damaged due to the strike.

Russia fires around 3,500 missiles a month on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 14.

In recent months, Russia has also intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased since then.