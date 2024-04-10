Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Civilian casualties, War, United Nations
Edit post

UN says more than 600 Ukrainian civilians killed or injured in March, 20% more than in February

by Nate Ostiller April 10, 2024 7:59 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (State Emergency Service/Oleh Kiper)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

At least 604 Ukrainian civilians were killed or injured in March, representing a 20% increase from the previous month, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a report released on April 9.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the HRMMU said that at least 10,810 civilians have been killed and at least 20,556 injured.

The increase in March was due to Russia's increasing usage of missiles and loitering munitions across Ukraine, as well as intensified aerial bombardments of population centers by the front line, the HRMMU said.

At least 57 children were killed or injured in March, which the HRMMU said was particularly the result of Russia's usage of guided and unguided aerial bombs.

The true figure of civilian casualties is likely much higher, the HRMMU said.

The number of dead and injured in fighting immediately after the outbreak of the full-scale war has yet to be fully accounted for, and some of the places that saw the heaviest combat in early 2022 are still under Russian occupation, making it all but impossible for outside observers to investigate.

Update: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on April 9 kills 3, including child
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service retrieved two more bodies under the rubble of an apartment building following a Russian strike on the city of Kostiantynivka on April 9 in Donetsk Oblast, raising the death toll to three, the service said on April 10.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.