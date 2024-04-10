UN says more than 600 Ukrainian civilians killed or injured in March, 20% more than in February

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 604 Ukrainian civilians were killed or injured in March, representing a 20% increase from the previous month, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a report released on April 9.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the HRMMU said that at least 10,810 civilians have been killed and at least 20,556 injured.

The increase in March was due to Russia's increasing usage of missiles and loitering munitions across Ukraine, as well as intensified aerial bombardments of population centers by the front line, the HRMMU said.

At least 57 children were killed or injured in March, which the HRMMU said was particularly the result of Russia's usage of guided and unguided aerial bombs.

The true figure of civilian casualties is likely much higher, the HRMMU said.

The number of dead and injured in fighting immediately after the outbreak of the full-scale war has yet to be fully accounted for, and some of the places that saw the heaviest combat in early 2022 are still under Russian occupation, making it all but impossible for outside observers to investigate.