KI logo
War

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage electrical substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, group claims

1 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage electrical substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, group claims
Pro-Ukrainian partisans allegedly sabotaged an electrical substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, the Atesh partisan movements claimed on Jan. 18, 2026. (ATESH/Telegram)

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged an electrical substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, disrupting power supply to "key" components of Russia's war machine, the group claimed in a Telegram post on Jan. 18.

An operative with the group damaged equipment at the substation in an industrial zone in the community of Bolshoye Polpino.

The group claimed that the sabotage operation disrupted power supply to Polpinskaya railway station, which supplies Russian equipment and ammunition to the front line in Ukraine. Power disruptions also affected nearby enterprises, including a locomotive repair depot as well as fuel storage facilities in the area, the group claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Over the past year, agents of Atesh have claimed to have sabotaged key railway hubs, a locomotive, as well as a Russian air defense factory, among other targets.

Bryansk Oblast, located in Russia's far-west, borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy Oblast, and has been the target of various Ukrainian strikes.

read also

Over 163,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation
Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 163,606 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
RussiaUkraineBryansk OblastPartisansSabotage
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, January 18
Sunday, January 18
Ukrainian sanctions target Russian sports ahead of Winter Olympics.

"Our country reminds the world before the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics that sport is not outside of politics. After all, the sanctioned individuals openly support aggression, war crimes, and occupation, thus destroying the principles and values ​​of the Olympic movement."

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to clarify peace proposal

The delegation consists of the recently appointed President’s Office head Kyrylo Budanov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia.

Show More

Editors' Picks