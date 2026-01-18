Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage electrical substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, group claims

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged an electrical substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, disrupting power supply to "key" components of Russia's war machine, the group claimed in a Telegram post on Jan. 18.

An operative with the group damaged equipment at the substation in an industrial zone in the community of Bolshoye Polpino.

The group claimed that the sabotage operation disrupted power supply to Polpinskaya railway station, which supplies Russian equipment and ammunition to the front line in Ukraine. Power disruptions also affected nearby enterprises, including a locomotive repair depot as well as fuel storage facilities in the area, the group claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Over the past year, agents of Atesh have claimed to have sabotaged key railway hubs, a locomotive, as well as a Russian air defense factory, among other targets.

Bryansk Oblast, located in Russia's far-west, borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy Oblast, and has been the target of various Ukrainian strikes.