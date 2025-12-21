KI logo
Ukrainian partisans sabotage key railway hub in Russia's Rostov Oblast, group claims

Linda Hourani
Ukrainian partisans sabotage key railway hub in Russia's Rostov Oblast, group claims
A screenshot of a purported video of a sabotage attack carried out by agents of the pro-Ukrainian Atesh movement on Dec. 21, 2025. The movement claimed to have set relay cabinets ablaze in the alleged act of sabotage. (ATESH/Telegram)

Members of the Ukrainian partisan group Atesh sabotaged a key railway supply hub near the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, disrupting Russian logistics to occupied territories, the group claimed on Dec. 21.

Atesh operatives set fire at a railway hub in Bataysk, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, which Russian troops use to supply their forces in occupied parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts, as well as Crimea.

According to the group, the station is used to supply troops and military vehicles to the southern front.

“As a result of the arson, the work of the main logistics hub, through which the occupation forces are supplied in all southern directions, was disrupted," the group wrote on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

The Atesh group regularly conducts sabotage at military sites in occupied Ukrainian territory and deep within Russia.

Earlier last month, partisans reported a sabotage operation against an electric locomotive allegedly used for transporting military cargo from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia's global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

