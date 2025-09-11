KI logo
'This is just the beginning' — Pro-Ukrainian partisans claim strike on Russian air defense factory

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A fire burns under a metal structure, around a fence, and bushes following an alleged strike.
What appears to be a fire at an air defense factory in Tula, Russia, following an alleged strike by the pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group on Sept. 11, 2025. (Screenshot/Atesh/Telegram)

Communications were disabled after a strike on an air defense factory in the Russian city of Tula, the pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group claimed on Sept. 11.

"This is an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex. It develops air defense systems, rapid-fire guns, and small arms. In particular, the factory workshops assemble the Kornet anti-tank missile system and the Pantsir-S air defense missile system," the group said in a Telegram post.

The Atesh group regularly conducts strikes on military infrastructure in occupied Ukrainian territory and deep within Russia.

Reconnaissance was conducted by the group prior to the strike, and Ukrainian forces have previously successfully hit the factory, Atesh claimed.

"Now we are moving to more active actions and destroying the enterprise's infrastructure — and this is just the beginning!"

The group's claims could not be independently verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Tula is located about 329 kilometers (204 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and 174 kilometers (108 miles) south of Moscow.

A day earlier, the Atesh group claimed it had successfully conducted reconnaissance of a Russian military headquarters in St. Petersburg.

Agents collected data on Russian military unit 31807 at the headquarters of the Sixth Combined Arms Army, which is currently partaking in Russia's war against Ukraine near Kupiansk," the group claimed.

"We studied the operating mode and security system of the facility: There is enhanced patrolling, movement of personnel and vehicles is recorded. All obtained information has already been passed on to the (Armed) Forces of Ukraine for further use," Atesh added.

UkraineRussiaTula OblastAir defenseExplosion in RussiaFirePartisans
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

