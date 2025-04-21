'He knew how to give hope' — Ukraine reacts to Pope Francis's passing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was expanded with responses from world leaders.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, in his residence in Vatican City, the Vatican news service reported.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," said Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized."

The pope has struggled with numerous health problems in recent years, being hospitalized with bronchitis and pneumonia in February 2025. On Easter, he made his first prolonged public appearance after being released from the hospital in March.

Pope Francis was elected to lead the Catholic Church in 2013, following Pope Benedict XVI's abdication. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit pope.

"Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

"He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support."

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis... Under his leadership, the Holy See provided important humanitarian support to Ukraine and contributed to peace efforts," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in response to the news.

Also extending his condolences, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Pope Francis "an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person."

"My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide," the German chancellor said.

"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

"To all Catholics, to a grieving world, my wife and I send our thoughts."

"Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, joining other world leaders in extending her sympathies.

Pope Francis has often weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war, condemning violence and urging a peaceful settlement. Some of his comments were a matter of controversy in Ukraine, as they were perceived as relativizing Russia's responsibility in the war.

During Sunday prayer on Dec. 15, 2024, Pope Francis referred to Russia and Ukraine as "brothers," while reiterating calls for peace.

"They are brothers, cousins. Let them come to an understanding. War is always a defeat. Peace to the whole world," the pope said during a visit to the French island of Corsica.

The pontiff, who enjoyed broad popularity around the world, has advocated for a more open stance of the church on sexuality and the LGBT community, drawing rebuke from conservative church members. In turn, he has also attracted criticism from progressives, who saw his reform efforts as insufficient.

Pope Francis passed away only a day after a brief meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican. The two have previously clashed over the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him," Vance said.