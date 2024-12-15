Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Pope Francis, Ukraine, Russia, Russian propaganda, myths about Ukraine, War
Edit post

Pope Francis refers to Ukraine, Russia as 'brothers,' calls for peace during Sunday Mass

by Dmytro Basmat December 16, 2024 1:44 AM 2 min read
Pope Francis delivers his Sunday Angelus blessing overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican, on July 30, 2023. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During Sunday prayer on Dec. 15, Pope Francis referred to Russia and Ukraine as "brothers," while reiterating calls for peace in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"They are brothers, cousins. Let them come to an understanding. War is always a defeat. Peace to the whole world," the pope said during a visit to the French island of Corsica.

As a precursor to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has repeatedly framed its invasion as an effort to reunite the two nations as "one people," relying on numerous false historical claims. In the lead-up to the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin invoked biblical imagery, describing the two countries as a "brotherhood" and comparing their relationship to that of Cain and Abel.

The pope has earned a controversial reputation in Ukraine with his earlier remarks that relativized the responsibility of Russia’s war, encouraging Ukrainians to have the "courage" to negotiate for peace.

During his Sunday prayer on Dec. 8, Pope Francis called upon politicians and global leaders to bring about a ceasefire across the globe ahead of Christmas.

His words came as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is about to enter its third year, with 2024 marking the 10th anniversary of Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as the Crimean Peninsula.

In October, Pope Francis met President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican to exchange symbolic gifts. Zelensky received a bronze bas-relief with a flower and an inscription, "Peace is a fragile flower," while Pope Francis received a painting of the Bucha massacre.

Chances that the Russian military would halt for Christmas appear slim as they gather speed in eastern Ukraine, ratcheting up their offensive operations before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025.

Breakaway churches, spiritual awakenings, prayers in captivity. How war is changing Ukraine’s faith
For a decade, the world has seen how Russia has scarred Ukraine’s landscape with tens of thousands of bombs and missiles. The spiritual wounds — and awakenings — experienced by millions of Ukrainians are less visible. Almost a third of Ukrainians say their religious faith has grown since the war br…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
7:43 PM  (Updated: )

Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.