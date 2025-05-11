In 2022 interview, pope condemns Russia's 'imperialist' invasion of Ukraine

"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power.”
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.
U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they "want the whole thing," referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
In 2022 interview, pope condemns Russia's 'imperialist' invasion of Ukraine
Editor's Note: A previous version of this item incorrectly stated that Pope Leo XIV made his comments about the war on May 9. The error has been corrected.
While serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, Robert Prevost — recently appointed Pope Leo XIV — spoke out against Russia's continued war against Ukraine in a 2022 interview.
Speaking with Peruvian news outlet Semanario Expresión, Prevost condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, characterizing it as a "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."
Pope Leo was appointed earlier this week on May 8, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. On May 7, cardinals officially opened the historic conclave in the Vatican to choose the next head of the Catholic Church.
By explicitly naming Russia's imperialist aspirations in Ukraine, the pope's past comments come as a departure from his predecessor's position on the war and may indicate a potential change in messaging from the Vatican.
While Pope Francis was widely seen as a reformer who led the church with compassion and humanity, his legacy in Ukraine is more complex.
Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, many Ukrainians viewed Pope Francis' statements as failing to clearly assign responsibility for the war. His description of Ukrainians and Russians as "brothers" was perceived as painfully out of touch amid Moscow's brutal war.
Additionally, while Pope Francis repeatedly called for peace, he also failed to call out Russia as the aggressor or to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Volodymyr Zelensky recently congratulated the new pope on his appointment.
"Ukraine deeply values the Holy See's consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians," he said.
As leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo will play a decisive role in shaping how the religious institution responds to Europe's largest war since World War II.