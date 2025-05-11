In 2022 interview, pope condemns Russia's 'imperialist' invasion of Ukraine

Editor's Note: A previous version of this item incorrectly stated that Pope Leo XIV made his comments about the war on May 9. The error has been corrected.

While serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, Robert Prevost — recently appointed Pope Leo XIV — spoke out against Russia's continued war against Ukraine in a 2022 interview.

Speaking with Peruvian news outlet Semanario Expresión, Prevost condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, characterizing it as a "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."

Pope Leo was appointed earlier this week on May 8, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. On May 7, cardinals officially opened the historic conclave in the Vatican to choose the next head of the Catholic Church.

By explicitly naming Russia's imperialist aspirations in Ukraine, the pope's past comments come as a departure from his predecessor's position on the war and may indicate a potential change in messaging from the Vatican.

While Pope Francis was widely seen as a reformer who led the church with compassion and humanity, his legacy in Ukraine is more complex.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, many Ukrainians viewed Pope Francis' statements as failing to clearly assign responsibility for the war. His description of Ukrainians and Russians as "brothers" was perceived as painfully out of touch amid Moscow's brutal war.

Additionally, while Pope Francis repeatedly called for peace, he also failed to call out Russia as the aggressor or to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently congratulated the new pope on his appointment.

"Ukraine deeply values the Holy See's consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians," he said.

As leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo will play a decisive role in shaping how the religious institution responds to Europe's largest war since World War II.