Polish volunteer dies in Kharkiv

Maciej Bednarski, 49, a Polish volunteer who came to Ukraine to serve in the Ukrainian military, died in a Kharkiv hospital on Nov. 4, Polish Radio reported.

Polish journalist Karolina Baca-Pogorzelska announced Bednarsky's passing on her Facebook page.

According to the post, Bednarsky was involved in a serious car accident two weeks ago. He was then treated at a hospital in Kharkiv before eventually succumbing to his injuries.

Baca-Pogorzelska reportedly took care of Bednarski in the hospital and planned to transport him to Kyiv for further medical treatment.

Earlier this year, another Polish volunteer, identified only as Marek, died from injuries sustained near Bakhmut. Marek delivered humanitarian aid in numerous places throughout the country, including Irpin, Fastiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk.