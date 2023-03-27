Polish volunteer dies from injuries sustained near Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Polish volunteer, identified only as Marek, died from injuries sustained near Bakhmut, the Nehemiah Initiative wrote on March 27.

"We received the news we never wanted to hear: our friend Marek, a volunteer who delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, died in the hospital from his injuries," the volunteer organization wrote.

According to the organization, Marek had been delivering aid to Ukraine since fall 2022. He had visited numerous places throughout the country, including Irpin, Fastiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk.

Marek had received all the proper training for volunteering on the frontline, the organization wrote.

However, on March 16, Marek, along with his colleague and four civilians, was caught in Russian shelling while traveling from Kostiantynivka to Chasiv Yar.

As a result, Marek sustained severe injuries and was brought to Kyiv for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 27.