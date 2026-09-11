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Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrives in Kyiv as Russian drones attack

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by Chris Powers
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrives in Kyiv as Russian drones attack
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks during a joint press conference with Andrii Sybiha, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on September 12, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived at Kyiv's main train station on the morning of Sept. 11 as the city was being attacked by Russian drones.

"Good morning from Kyiv," Sikorski posted on X. Fifteen minutes later, Kyiv Independent reporters noted explosions in central Kyiv, and the air raid sirens began to sound.

The exact agenda of Sikorski's trip is not known, but it follows multiplying issues between Poland and Ukraine.

Before the summer, the two countries entered a diplomatic spat over their shared history after President Volodymyr Zelensky named a regiment after the World War II-era Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

However, the temperature seems to have cooled on that issue, with lines of communication reopening between Zelensky and Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

The agenda for Sikorski's visit may include securing Polish support to export more Ukrainian agricultural products westward by road and rail due to the ongoing Black Sea blockade.

Two EU diplomats confirmed discussions are underway to help get more Ukrainian produce out of the country via the bloc's so-called solidarity lanes.

Ukraine also hopes to secure the formal opening of all six EU enlargement "clusters" by the end of the year. Ukraine has only opened two of the six to-do lists of required reforms so far, which is key to Kyiv advancing its bid for EU membership.

That decision requires unanimity across all EU countries, and Poland remains concerned about specific sectors of its economy that risk being outcompeted by Ukraine, notably in agriculture and trucking.

Another potential topic for discussion could be the next package of EU sanctions, expected to be negotiated and adopted in the fall and set to be the largest ever.

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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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