Zelensky meets Polish President for first time since history feud

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara for the first time since the two publicly clashed over historical grievances between the two countries.

Nawrocki tweeted on July 8 that the two had met the previous day, but that his position on "bilateral tensions remains unchanged."

Diplomatic tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw flared after Zelensky named a military unit after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) on May 26.

The UPA waged a protracted struggle for Ukraine’s independence against the Soviets during and after World War II. However, the group's legacy remains contentious in Poland due to some of its members' involvement in the mass killings of Poles in then Nazi-occupied western Ukraine.

The naming decision was very unpopular with the Polish public, and led to Nawrocki stripping Zelensky of Poland's highest honor, which descended into a diplomatic tit-for-tat, with several other politicians from both countries choosing to return their respective medals and awards.

Zelensky had also been expected to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held in the Polish city of Gdansk in June, but he sent Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instead.

"However, this does not preclude our dialogue – that is a matter of course in the world of diplomacy. We remain in dialogue and recognize the common threat posed by the Russian Federation," Nawrocki said following the Ankara meeting.

At the time of publication, a day after Nawrocki said the meeting had taken place, Zelensky had not mentioned the meeting on Twitter, though he has posted about many of his other meetings during the NATO summit.

Zelensky's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the two presidents spoke on the evening of July 7.

"They agreed that they would try to coordinate their schedules today so that a meeting could still take place," the source said.