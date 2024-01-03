Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish FM: 'We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands'

by Martin Fornusek January 3, 2024 9:41 AM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in a photo on March 23, 2019. (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on Jan. 3 for the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine and tighter sanctions against Russia in response to a recent mass strike against Ukrainian cities.

Russian forces launched nearly 100 missiles and 35 drones against Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv on Jan. 2, killing five people and injuring 130, including children.

"We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin understands," the Polish foreign minister wrote on the social media platform X.

Sikorski said that Ukraine's allies should respond "by tightening sanctions so that he (Putin) cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long-range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers."

As Poland shares a border with Ukraine, concerns are mounting that mass strikes against Ukrainian territory may threaten Polish security as well.

Warsaw said that during an earlier attack on Dec. 29, a Russian missile briefly entered Polish airspace, which Moscow denied. The Polish Air Force scrambled its jet fighters during the Jan. 2 strike.

Most of 2,500 foreign components Ukraine found in Russian weapons come from US (GRAPHS)
Nearly three-quarters of the roughly 2,500 foreign components found in Russian weaponry and analyzed by Ukrainian authorities were made by U.S. producers, a database by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) reveals. Foreign-sourced goods and materials such as microchips fuel Russia’s…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova voiced a similar position to Sikroski in a comment on social media on Jan. 2.

Slovakia's head of state said that the "best way to ensure Moscow's aggression does not continue into another year is to provide Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself."

This position stands in contrast to the policies of the current Slovak government of Robert Fico, who halted arms supplies to Ukraine from the Slovak military stocks.

Several other Western officials denounced the latest Russian mass attack against Ukraine. Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, said that "Russia will be held to account for its war crimes."

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented that Putin only "strengthened the resolve of Ukrainians to defend their freedom" by the recent strike.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s latest large-scale air attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv kills 5, injures 130
Russia unleashed a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine on Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv with 99 missiles, preceded by 35 Shahed drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.