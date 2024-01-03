Skip to content
US Ambassador: Putin 'only strengthened resolve' of Ukrainian people

by Abbey Fenbert January 3, 2024 7:57 AM 2 min read
Damage to an apartment in Kyiv in the aftermath of a massive Russian aerial attack on Jan. 2, 2024. (Bridget Brink / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink responded to Russia's Jan. 2 large-scale attacks, saying that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "strengthened the resolve of Ukrainians to defend their freedom" in a post on the social media platform X.

Russia launched large-scale drone and missile strikes against Kyiv and Kharkiv on Jan. 2, the latest in a series of massive aerial attacks over the past five days. The Jan. 2 attack killed five and injured 130 people.

"Over the past five days, Russia has launched over 450 missiles and drones at Ukraine," Brink said.

"Putin has killed and injured civilians, temporarily taken out light and heat for thousands, and tried to break the will of a nation — but he’s only strengthened the resolve of Ukrainians to defend their freedom and ours to support Ukraine in their existential fight — which matters for the security of Europe and beyond."

Officials from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and EU High Representative Josep Borrell also condemned the Jan. 2 attacks.

Brink previously called for more financial assistance to Ukraine following a massive Russian attack on Dec. 29.

"Ukraine needs funding now to continue to fight for freedom," she said.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been stalled in Congress for months due to partisan conflict, with no solution in sight. President Biden also appealed to legislators to unblock funds to Ukraine following Russia's attacks on Dec. 29.

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
