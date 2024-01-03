Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poland scrambles F-16s to defend airspace during Russian attacks on Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert January 3, 2024 5:31 AM 2 min read
F-16 aircrafts during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland scrambled two pairs of F-16 fighter jets to protect Polish airspace during Russia's large-scale attack against Ukraine on Jan. 2, the Polish army's Operational Command reported on X.  

A Russian missile entered Polish airspace from the Ukrainian side of the border during a massive drone and missile attack on Dec. 29, prompting Poland to put its air defenses on high alert.

Poland, a NATO member, made the decision to mobilize fighter jets on the morning of Jan. 2, as Russian forces launched another large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine.

"In order to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, two pairs of F-16 fighters and an allied air tanker were activated," the Operational Command reported.

The jets were launched from bases in Lask and Krzesiny early on Jan. 2.

"We would like to inform you that intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is being observed, which is related to carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine," the announcement said.

The Jan. 2 attacks against Ukraine targeted the country's largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, killing five people and injuring 130. The attacks also struck critical infrastructure facilities, causing power outages.

Poland did not report airspace violations during the Jan. 2 attack.

The Polish government summoned Russian charge d'affaires Andrei Ordash for an explanation of the Dec. 29 incident, in which an aerial object, likely a Russian missile, entered Polish airspace for three minutes.

According to Russian state media, Ordash said the Kremlin has no explanation to offer unless Poland provides "concrete evidence" that it was in fact a Russian missile.

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski told reporters that further border violations from Russia will be met "with a stronger reaction."

Ukraine celebrates New Year amid Russian drone attack (PHOTOS)
Ukrainians navigated a spectrum of emotions as New Year’s Eve unfolded, from taking part in joyous celebrations in central Kyiv to the somber aftermath of Russia’s largest air attack since the start of the full-scale war a few days prior. While some celebrated with their friends and family far from
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.