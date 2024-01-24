Skip to content
Police: 2 killed, 9 wounded in Russian attack on Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova January 24, 2024 11:22 PM
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 24, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Police)


Russian forces attacked the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 24, killing two and injuring at least nine, including two 16-year-olds, the Donetsk Oblast police said.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram that one of the wounded boys is "in an extremely serious condition."

The town came under attack at around 4 p.m local time. The strike destroyed three buildings and damaged dozens more, the police said. As a result of the attack, people were trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations lasted about four hours.

Filashkin said that on Jan. 23, Russian forces fired at settlements in Donetsk Oblast 14 times, including Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk districts.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks, and local officials report losses among the civilian population virtually on a daily basis.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.