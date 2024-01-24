Skip to content
Russian drone attack in Odesa injures 2

by Kateryna Denisova January 24, 2024 10:36 PM 1 min read
One of the Russian attack drones downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only.) (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone attacks in Odesa on the evening of Jan. 24 injured two people, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

According to the governor, one man suffered from burns, and another was hospitalized with multiple but non-fatal cuts, Kiper added.

The attacks also caused damage to residential buildings and started fires, Kiper said.

Located far from the active combat zone, Russia still frequently targets Odesa, often attacking with drones.

A drone strike on Jan. 17 injured three people and damaged buildings, forcing the evacuation of 130 people.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
