Russian drone attack in Odesa injures 2

Russian drone attacks in Odesa on the evening of Jan. 24 injured two people, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

According to the governor, one man suffered from burns, and another was hospitalized with multiple but non-fatal cuts, Kiper added.

The attacks also caused damage to residential buildings and started fires, Kiper said.

Located far from the active combat zone, Russia still frequently targets Odesa, often attacking with drones.

A drone strike on Jan. 17 injured three people and damaged buildings, forcing the evacuation of 130 people.