Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish security services detained a man suspected of taking part in a Russian espionage network, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminiski said on Aug. 4.

The suspect, a Belarusian citizen named Mikhail A., was taken into custody for gathering information on Polish military facilities and ports. He is also accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda, Kaminski tweeted.

This is the 16th person detained by Poland on such suspicions.

Poland previously arrested a foreigner for spying for Russian intelligence on March 27. The suspect was detained for gathering information on security measures around critical infrastructure.

Given Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine, the country has been facing heightened security risks since the onset of Russia's all-out war.

On March 16, Kaminski confirmed that Warsaw had broken up a Russian espionage network, detaining nine people allegedly preparing sabotage acts and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

The Polish minister said earlier that the espionage network had also been requested to conduct propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing relations between Poland and Ukraine.