Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2023 1:45 PM 1 min read
Polish border guards near the new fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Nowdziel on June 30, 2022, in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish security services detained a man suspected of taking part in a Russian espionage network, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminiski said on Aug. 4.

The suspect, a Belarusian citizen named Mikhail A., was taken into custody for gathering information on Polish military facilities and ports. He is also accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda, Kaminski tweeted.

This is the 16th person detained by Poland on such suspicions.

Poland previously arrested a foreigner for spying for Russian intelligence on March 27. The suspect was detained for gathering information on security measures around critical infrastructure.

Given Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine, the country has been facing heightened security risks since the onset of Russia's all-out war.

On March 16, Kaminski confirmed that Warsaw had broken up a Russian espionage network, detaining nine people allegedly preparing sabotage acts and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

The Polish minister said earlier that the espionage network had also been requested to conduct propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing relations between Poland and Ukraine.

Belarus Weekly: Helicopters violate Polish airspace; Wagner moves closer to border
Tensions rise after Belarusian helicopters cross into Polish territory, the country’s state border service said on Aug. 1. Poland also alleges that around 100 Wagner mercenaries are transferred closer to the Suwalki Corridor, bringing tensions to a new high. Subscribe to the NewsletterBelarus…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
