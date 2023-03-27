Poland detains foreigner suspected of spying for Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

A foreigner was detained in Poland on suspicion of conducting espionage for Russian intelligence, the Polish Military Counterintelligence Service reported on March 27.

The suspect was taken into custody on March 21 by Polish authorities for gathering information on security measures around critical infrastructure.

According to Polish military counterintelligence, the suspect admitted to their guilt and that they have been sharing intel with Russian intelligence services since January 2023.

Given Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine, the country has been facing heightened security risks since the onset of Russia's all-out war.

On March 16, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski confirmed that Warsaw had broken up a Russian espionage network, detaining nine people allegedly preparing sabotage acts and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

The Polish minister told a news conference that the espionage network had also been requested to conduct propaganda activities aimed at destabilizing relations between Poland and Ukraine.