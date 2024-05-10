Media: Fights ongoing near several Kharkiv Oblast villages, Russia storming Pletenivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops are storming the outskirts of the border village of Pletenivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 10, citing an undisclosed military source.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in the area.

Pletenivka lies around 2 kilometers from the border with Russia. Ukrainian soldiers are also blocking the advance of Russian troops near the village of Hatyshche while active fighting continues, according to Ukrainska Pravda's source.

Subscribe to newsletter War Notes Subscribe

"Active firefights are ongoing near the village of Krasne. The Defense Forces are inflicting fire on the enemy in this combat area," the source told Ukrainska Pravda.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent about the situation near these settlements, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said he could not confirm or deny these reports.

"I cannot say any more information now in the interest of operation. There will be information, but later," Voloshyn said.

After reports that Russian troops allegedly had captured several villages in Kharkiv Oblast as they attempt to push toward Vovchansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that border settlements are in a "grey zone" and hostilities are ongoing there but that no ground was lost at that moment.