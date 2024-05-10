Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Russian attack, Ukraine, War
Media: Fights ongoing near several Kharkiv Oblast villages, Russia storming Pletenivka

by Kateryna Denisova May 10, 2024 7:24 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldier crouching in a trench in his infantry position as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 10, 2024. (PDiego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian troops are storming the outskirts of the border village of Pletenivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 10, citing an undisclosed military source.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in the area.

Pletenivka lies around 2 kilometers from the border with Russia. Ukrainian soldiers are also blocking the advance of Russian troops near the village of Hatyshche while active fighting continues, according to Ukrainska Pravda's source.

"Active firefights are ongoing near the village of Krasne. The Defense Forces are inflicting fire on the enemy in this combat area," the source told Ukrainska Pravda.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent about the situation near these settlements, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said he could not confirm or deny these reports.

"I cannot say any more information now in the interest of operation. There will be information, but later," Voloshyn said.

After reports that Russian troops allegedly had captured several villages in Kharkiv Oblast as they attempt to push toward Vovchansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that border settlements are in a "grey zone" and hostilities are ongoing there but that no ground was lost at that moment.

Zelensky: Russia launches new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
“Russia began a new wave of offensive actions in this (Kharkiv’s) direction. Ukraine met them (Russian forces) there with our troops, brigades, and artillery,” Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.