Defense Ministry: Russian forces attempt breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attempted a breakthrough of Ukraine's line of defense in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on May 10.

Moscow recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv amid reports that Russia might plan to attack Kharkiv as part of a wider offensive in the coming months.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on May 8 that Russia is forming a grouping of forces north of the city of Kharkiv and that the authorities are "closely monitoring" the situation.

The Defense Ministry reported that during the day of May 9, Russian forces carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs in the direction of Vovchansk.

Vovchansk is situated about 50 kilometers (35 miles) northeast of Kharkiv and just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Russia.

In the evening, Russian forces "increased fire pressure on the front edge of our defense with the support of artillery," the Defense Ministry said.

At approximately 5 a.m. local time on May 10, "there was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles."

The attack has been repulsed and "battles of varying intensity continue," the Defense Ministry said. Reserve units have been sent to the front to hold off the attack.

Syniehubov reported that the attack "does not pose a threat to Kharkiv," and Russia has gathered enough forces only sufficient for "provocations in the northern direction."

Russian forces failed to take Kharkiv in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion, despite the fact the city lies less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.