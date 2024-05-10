Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Ukraine, Russia
Defense Ministry: Russian forces attempt breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 1:59 PM 1 min read
Soldiers from the Ukrainian 57th Brigade are waiting on firing positions in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on April 12, 2024. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian forces attempted a breakthrough of Ukraine's line of defense in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on May 10.

Moscow recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv amid reports that Russia might plan to attack Kharkiv as part of a wider offensive in the coming months.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on May 8 that Russia is forming a grouping of forces north of the city of Kharkiv and that the authorities are "closely monitoring" the situation.

The Defense Ministry reported that during the day of May 9, Russian forces carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs in the direction of Vovchansk.

Vovchansk is situated about 50 kilometers (35 miles) northeast of Kharkiv and just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Russia.

In the evening, Russian forces "increased fire pressure on the front edge of our defense with the support of artillery," the Defense Ministry said.

At approximately 5 a.m. local time on May 10, "there was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles."

The attack has been repulsed and "battles of varying intensity continue," the Defense Ministry said. Reserve units have been sent to the front to hold off the attack.

Syniehubov reported that the attack "does not pose a threat to Kharkiv," and Russia has gathered enough forces only sufficient for "provocations in the northern direction."

Russian forces failed to take Kharkiv in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion, despite the fact the city lies less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

War Notes
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
