News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian offensive, War, Exposing Disinformation
Official: Russia's Kharkiv Oblast operations resemble 'simulation of large-scale attack'

by Martin Fornusek May 10, 2024 5:39 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian soldiers of the 41st brigade stand near the front line outside of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Jan. 23, 2024 (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's recently launched operations in Kharkiv Oblast look like a simulation of a large-scale attack with the use of limited resources or reconnaissance-in-force, a senior Ukrainian official said on May 10.

"The situation is under the control of the defense forces," Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on Telegram.

Early on May 10, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in the area.

"At the moment, it looks exactly like a simulation of a large-scale attack by the enemy with the use of limited forces and means, like reconnaissance-in-force," Kovalenko said.

Kovalenko warned that the military operation is accompanied by a Russian information campaign that claims kilometers-deep breakthroughs. This is designed to sow panic in the information vacuum, he said.

"In some places, the situation is complicated, but under the control of our forces," Kovalenko noted.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that, according to undisclosed military sources, Russian forces captured the border villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Pylne, and Borysivka as they attempt to push toward Vovchansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said instead that border settlements are in a "grey zone" and hostilities are ongoing there but that no ground was lost at the moment.

Defense Ministry: Russian forces attempt breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces attempted a breakthrough of Ukraine's line of defense in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on May 10.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
