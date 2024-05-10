Zelensky: Russia launches new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 10 that Russian forces had begun a new offensive operation, targeting Kharkiv Oblast.

"Russia began a new wave of offensive actions in this (Kharkiv's) direction. Ukraine met them (Russian forces) there with our troops, brigades, and artillery," Zelensky said during the press briefing with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv.

Moscow recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv amid reports that Russia might plan to attack Kharkiv as part of a wider offensive in the coming months.

The Defense Ministry earlier in the day reported that the Russian military attempted a breakthrough of Ukraine's line of defense in Kharkiv Oblast.