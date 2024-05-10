Skip to content
Zelensky: Russia launches new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 3:34 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (not pictured) on May 9, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 10 that Russian forces had begun a new offensive operation, targeting Kharkiv Oblast.

"Russia began a new wave of offensive actions in this (Kharkiv's) direction. Ukraine met them (Russian forces) there with our troops, brigades, and artillery," Zelensky said during the press briefing with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv.

Moscow recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv amid reports that Russia might plan to attack Kharkiv as part of a wider offensive in the coming months.

The Defense Ministry earlier in the day reported that the Russian military attempted a breakthrough of Ukraine's line of defense in Kharkiv Oblast.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
