Business

Over $4 billion in new funds pledged for Ukraine's reconstruction after Recovery Conference, ministry says

2 min read
Avatar
by Natalia Yermak
Over $4 billion in new funds pledged for Ukraine's reconstruction after Recovery Conference, ministry says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference on June 11, 2024 in Berlin, Germany (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Ukrainian officials signed agreements, memorandums, and joint statements on raising funds totalling 3.55 billion euros ($4.15 million) following the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 (URC) on July 10-11 in Rome, Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories announced July 13.

"We received a clear message from Ukraine's friends and partners: they are ready to invest in our recovery," Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories,said in a statement.

"This is evidenced by the initiative to create the Recovery Coalition, the European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction, as well as the signing of a number of specific agreements, memoranda and joint statements totaling more than 3.5 billion euros," Kuleba added.

The Ministry signed five agreements worth over 370 million euros. These include a 100 million euro framework loan agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank to finance housing certificates for Ukrainians, a 32.5 million euro program with Italy to restore and preserve the cultural Heritage of the Odesa Oblast, and a 134 million euro agreement with the European Investment Bank to reconstruct Ukraine's critical transport infrastructure.

The Ministry also signed a memorandum with the Italian Foreign Ministry on insurance coverage of up to 100% for banks on export loans of up to 1.5 billion euros.

The conference also saw the signing of 10 agreements worth 929.3 million euros between the EU and development banks within the Ukraine Investment Framework to finance recovery, municipal infrastructure, energy, heat supply, transport, and business support.

"The URC 2025 has become a platform for presenting concrete results of recovery, effective investment management, launching new public-private partnership instruments, and strengthening trust in Ukraine as a reliable partner," Kuleba said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a Marshall Plan-style reconstruction strategy to help Ukraine recover from Russia's all-out war in his opening remarks at the conference on July 10.

"Rebuilding Ukraine is not just about our country. It's also about your countries, your companies, your technology, your jobs," Zelensky said.

Ukraine also secured $200 million from the World Bank during the conference, to be provided over the next five years to prepare Ukrainian projects for large-scale reconstruction, the Economy Ministry announced on July 11.

Article image
Avatar
Natalia Yermak

Reporter

Natalia Yermak is a staff writer for the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a fixer-producer and contributing reporter for the New York Times since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Previously, she worked in film production and documentary.

Read more

