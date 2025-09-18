KI logo
'Paradigm shift' — Denmark to buy its first long-range arms to counter Russian threat

by Martin Fornusek
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Troels Lund Poulsen hold a doorstep press briefing on Danish defence initiatives in light of the security situation at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Denmark will acquire long-range precision weapons in connection with the Russian threat to Danish and European security, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Sept. 17.

"There is no doubt that Russia will be a threat to Denmark and Europe for many years to come," Frederiksen told reporters, describing the move as a "paradigm shift in Danish defense policy."

The news comes as European countries race to build up their military capabilities, spurred by Russian aggression in Ukraine and fears of a possible clash between Moscow and NATO.

The Danish prime minister stressed that there is no immediate threat of an attack against Denmark, adding that the arms are meant to serve as a deterrent, not to launch an offensive war.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the weapons could include drones and missiles capable of striking enemy territory. The sum of the acquisition was not revealed.

The Nordic NATO member said the move was requested by the alliance and should contribute to Europe's aim to be able to defend itself by 2030.

Since returning to office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured other NATO members to take greater responsibility for their own security and for Ukraine's defense.

Russia, which continues to wage its all-out war against Ukraine and launches regular aerial strikes against its cities, called the Danish plans "pure madness."

"No one, anywhere, ever in the world has considered publicly threatening a nuclear power. These statements will undoubtedly be taken into account," said Vladimir Barbin, Russia's ambassador in Denmark.

Last week, Denmark also announced plans to purchase a record $9 billion worth of European-made air defense systems, including the long-range SAMP/T platform.

The country has also been reinforcing the defenses of Greenland, its autonomous Arctic island that Trump suggested should be annexed by the U.S. — a proposition strongly rejected by Copenhagen.

"We are in the process of a historic reconstruction of Danish defense, and it is natural that we are continuously looking at how we can best defend Denmark... (and) contribute to the security of our allies," Poulsen said on Sept. 17.

The Russia-Ukraine war underscores the importance of both layered air defense and the capability of striking enemy airborne threats before they have a chance to launch an attack, the Danish Defense Ministry noted.

Denmark has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying F-16 jets, Caesar howitzers, and Leopard 1 tanks and investing heavily in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

