Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Refugees, Ukraine
Edit post

Over 14 million Ukrainians forced to flee due to Russian invasion, UN agency says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2024 8:29 PM 1 min read
Refugees from Ukraine stand on a platform at the Messebahnhof Laatzen station in Laatzen, Germany, after their arrival on April 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 14 million people, nearly a third of Ukraine's population, have been forced to flee their homes in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Feb. 22.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, 4.5 million people have returned to Ukraine, the IOM said.

Another 3.7 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, while nearly 6.5 million are refugees abroad, according to IOM data.

The IOM said it has provided support in 11 neighboring countries, "providing critical and life-saving aid to those most in need."

More than 14.6 million people, around 40% of Ukraine's population, "remain in need of some form of humanitarian assistance in 2024, while 2.2 million refugees require assistance in neighboring countries," the IOM said.

More than half of Ukrainian refugees surveyed said they plan to return to Ukraine in the future, a study by Vox Ukraine released on Jan. 16 said.

UN: Continued US aid required to support Ukrainian refugees
The High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) released a report on Feb. 20 detailing the situation regarding Ukrainian refugees and appealed for $993 million to fund its support for those displaced by the full-scale war.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.