6/10 Ukrainian refugees hope to return, study says

More than half of Ukrainians surveyed said they plan to return to Ukraine in the future, a 2023 study by Vox Ukraine released Jan. 16 says.

The study found that 64% said they plan to return, most of whom were unmarried individuals.

Some have expressed concern over the large amount of Ukrainians residing abroad accelerating brain drain and potentially further crippling the fledgling democracy.

Refugees who say they plan to return are attracted by better employment prospects in Ukraine, pricing of real estate, and a desire for their children to study in their native language.

People from the western regions of Ukraine are more likely to return home because of a more stable security situation compared to eastern parts of the war-torn country.

Citizens of Ukraine are free to work in the EU thanks to the bloc's Temporary Protection Directive entitling Ukrainians to shelter, healthcare, education, and employment.

However, many Ukrainians suffer from underemployment abroad.

