6/10 Ukrainian refugees hope to return, study says

by Lance Luo January 19, 2024 1:41 AM 1 min read
Ukrainians attend a job fair for refugees in Berlin on Oct. 04, 2023. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than half of Ukrainians surveyed said they plan to return to Ukraine in the future, a 2023 study by Vox Ukraine released Jan. 16 says.

The study found that 64% said they plan to return, most of whom were unmarried individuals.

Some have expressed concern over the large amount of Ukrainians residing abroad accelerating brain drain and potentially further crippling the fledgling democracy.

Refugees who say they plan to return are attracted by better employment prospects in Ukraine, pricing of real estate, and a desire for their children to study in their native language.

People from the western regions of Ukraine are more likely to return home because of a more stable security situation compared to eastern parts of the war-torn country.

Citizens of Ukraine are free to work in the EU thanks to the bloc's Temporary Protection Directive entitling Ukrainians to shelter, healthcare, education, and employment.

However, many Ukrainians suffer from underemployment abroad.

EU official: Ukrainian refugees help European labor shortages
Ukrainians have reduced labor shortages and improved employment rates in many EU countries, according to European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit. The latest figures show that 1.87 million Ukrainians in 19 EU countries have signed an employment contract.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Lance Luo
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
