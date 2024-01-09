Skip to content
UN: 40% of Ukraine's population will need humanitarian aid in 2024

by Elsa Court January 9, 2024 11:55 PM 1 min read
A volunteer sorts humanitarian aid in the biggest volunteer center in Mykolaiv on April 28, 2022. (Illustrative purposes only) (Photo credit: Oleksandr Gimanov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations estimates that more than 14.6 million people, or 40% of the population in Ukraine, will need humanitarian assistance this year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Jan. 9.

The number does not include the 6.3 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee abroad, according to the OCHA.

OCHA's Global Deputy Spokesperson Jens Laerke gave the statement during a press briefing in Geneva to announce the launch on Jan. 15 of the OCHA and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024.

"The first week of January brought a wave of attacks to Ukraine, starting on Dec. 29 and continuing to this day," Laerke said.

"On top of the violence, Ukraine is now in the grip of a deep winter. A continued, large-scale humanitarian operation is as urgent today as it ever was."

Official: Russia hits third humanitarian aid base in Kherson in 5 days
Russian forces hit three humanitarian bases in Kherson, said the head of the emergency response unit for the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kherson Oblast Mykola Taranenko, in a comment to Hromadske radio on Dec. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

