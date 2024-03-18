Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War crimes, Russian war crimes, Prosecutor General's Office, War
Edit post

Prosecutor General's Office: Over 128,000 victims of war crimes recorded in Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2024 9:12 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13, 2024 (The Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has collected pretrial information on over 128,000 victims of war crimes, Veronika Plotnikova, the head of the Coordinating Center for Support of Victims and Witnesses of the Prosecutor General's Office, said on air on March 18.

War crimes include acts such as deliberate attacks on civilians, attacks on cultural sites or medical institutions, torture, and deportations.  

Though the Coordinating Center is currently working with 170 victims of war crimes, "the real number of people who need help is much higher," as information on over 128,000 victims of war crimes has been recorded in the national register of pretrial investigations, Plotnikova said.

The Coordinating Center "provides a bridge between victims and those who provide help," Plotnikova said.

According to Plotnikova, staff at the Coordination Center are trained to use accessible language to tell victims and witnesses of war crimes which procedural actions are taking place, and to accompany them to court, while taking care not to retraumatize the victims.

"We are creating an ecosystem of support because no government body, no organization can provide for so many victims."

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said in November 2023 that Ukraine had collected evidence of 109,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"It's our commitment to decide to document, prosecute each and every incident, because each and every incident of war crimes has its victims," Kostin told Politico at the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada.

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russian military commanders
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders for carrying out strikes on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure during the winter of 2022 to 2023, the court announced on March 5.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.