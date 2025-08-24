Russia attacks Ukraine with 72 drones, ballistic missile on Independence Day

Russia launched 72 drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight on Aug. 24, the country's Independence Day, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine shot down a total of 48 drones, while a missile and 24 Shahed attack drones struck 10 locations, the Air Force said, without specifying the targets.

According to the report, the attacks were launched from Russia’s Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Apart from the overnight attack, Russian troops also continued targeting Ukrainian cities over the past day, killing three and injuring at least three more, according to local authorities.

One person was killed in a Russian strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Another person was killed in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, according to local Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two more people, including a child, were injured there.

Russian troops also hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and guided aerial bombs, killing a 47-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian airstrike injured a 45-year-old man, the region's military administration reported. A total of 36 settlements were under attacks there, the authorities said.

Over the past 24 hours, two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian troops carried out a total of 478 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using drones, artillery, and air bombs, Fedorov said.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv Oblast with two guided aerial bombs and seven drones over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. There were no casualties, according to him.