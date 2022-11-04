All civilians have been evacuated from Donetsk Oblast's Mariinka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Police reported that 100% of civilians have been evacuated from the city of Mariinka, located 33 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied Donetsk. All the dwellings in the city, once home to almost 10,000 residents, have been destroyed, according to police. The evacuation campaign is now underway in the nearby city of Krasnohorivka where about 800 civilians remain. Its pre-war population was roughly 16,000. There is no water, electricity, or gas supply in the city.