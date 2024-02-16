Skip to content
The Hill: White House criticizes Johnson for going on recess without approving Ukraine aid

by Olena Goncharova February 16, 2024 5:49 AM 2 min read
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson makes his way to a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House criticized U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson for starting House recess without voting on a Senate-approved Ukraine aid package. The bipartisan funding measure, passed by the Senate on Feb. 13 with 70 votes, includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other allies.

Johnson contends that the Senate bill lacks the stricter border security measures requested by House Republicans, and he refuses to advance it in the lower chamber. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, in a memo obtained by The Hill, criticized Johnson for prematurely starting the recess, accusing him of exacerbating harm to national security.

"Every day that Speaker Johnson causes our national security to deteriorate, America loses. And every day that he puts off a clean vote, congressional Republicans’ standing with the American people plunges," Bates said. "Running away for an early vacation only worsens both problems."

Republicans who had insisted on tying aid to Ukraine with border security measures contended that the proposed package was inadequate. Johnson declared it dead on arrival in the House, a stance in line with former President Donald Trump's strategy to use border issues as a political weapon against President Joe Biden.

House GOP leadership has scrapped votes scheduled for Friday, and the House is now scheduled to reconvene in Washington on Feb. 28 following the President’s Day recess.  

FBI informant charged with lying about Biden family's ties to Ukrainian business
The informant, Alexander Smirnov, told his handler in summer 2020 that the Bidens sought two $5 million bribes from the energy firm Burisma in 2015 and 2016.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

7:52 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven border communities on Feb. 15, regional military administration reported.
1:30 AM

SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
