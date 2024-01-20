Skip to content
Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova January 20, 2024 3:35 AM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the press conference in Warsaw, Poland on April 5, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance


President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached.

Speaking with U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 News, Zelensky said that Trump would be warmly received in the capital under one stipulation: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.

Trump has repeatedly said that the war would not have happened if he was still in power in Washington, and that he would bring it to an immediate end if voted back in because he has what he described as "a good relationship" with both Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Beyond that, former U.S. president has provided no details of what his peace deal would involve.

Zelensky, who has previously extended the invitation without receiving a response, emphasized that if Trump indeed has a "formula" for resolving the war, he is eager to learn the specifics.

“So, I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes — yes, 24 minutes. Not more. Yes. Not more — 24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war. He can’t bring peace because of Putin.”Zelensky said on air: “He is very welcome to come here, but I think he can not end the war in 24 hours, without giving our land to Putin.”

CNN: US aid slump unlikely to have major short-term impact, intelligence says
U.S. intelligence does not believe that a decrease in U.S. aid for Ukraine will have a major impact on the battlefield in the short term but will become a problem later once Russia regroups, CNN reported on Jan. 19, citing anonymous sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.