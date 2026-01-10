KI logo
War

Oil depot fire reported in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast following drone attack

by Sonya Bandouil
Oil depot fire reported in Russia's Volgograd Oblast following drone attack
A view of Volgograd oil refinery. Illustrative purposes. (nsenergybusiness.com)

Russian authorities in Volgograd Oblast reported a drone attack overnight on Jan. 10, that sparked a fire at an oil facility in the region’s Oktyabrsky district.

Debris from a downed drone reportedly fell on the territory of an oil depot, igniting a fire at the site.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov said Russian air defense units were responding to what he described as a drone attack targeting the oblast.

Emergency services, firefighters, and municipal officials were deployed to the scene to contain the blaze.

Local authorities said a temporary evacuation center was prepared at a nearby school in case residents needed to be evacuated.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Volgograd is located about 354 kilometers (220 miles) from Ukraine's eastern border with Russia and approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

