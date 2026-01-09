BREAKING: Oreshnik IRBM missile used in strike on Ukraine's Lviv, Russia says

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

Russia fired its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile at the western Ukrainian city of Lviv overnight on Jan. 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said, calling the attack "retaliation" for an attempted Ukrainian drone strike on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences, a claim Kyiv has denied.

The Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile touted as a new, hard-to-intercept system designed to carry nuclear weapons. The missile used in the attack on Lviv, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Polish border, was not equipped with nuclear warheads.

At around midnight in Lviv, Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground reported hearing a quick sequence of about four to five explosions. The air raid alert was on, but there was no warning of an incoming drone or missile in the region.

0:00 / 1× Russia fired an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile at Lviv overnight on Jan. 9, after first using the weapon against Dnipro on Nov. 21, 2024.

Ukraine’s Air Force did not name the weapon as Oreshnik but reported that Russia launched one "medium-range ballistic missile" from the Kapustin Yar test site in Russia’s Astrakhan region as part of the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the Oreshnik strike targeted energy infrastructure and drone production facilities. Initial reports suggested gas production facilities may have been hit, though Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the target.

The ministry has said the strike was tied to an alleged Dec. 29 drone attack on a Putin residence, a claim Kyiv denied. The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency later assessed that Ukraine did not target a residence used by Putin, according to U.S. officials cited by CNN.

At least four civilians have been killed and 19 others injured across Ukraine during the overnight attack.

Ukraine’s Lviv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

This is the second time Russia has used Oreshnik in a strike against Ukraine, after Russia first used the Oreshnik against Dnipro on Nov. 21, 2024.

Fabian Hoffmann, a defense expert and doctoral research fellow at the University of Oslo, told the Kyiv Independent in November 2024 that he would be surprised if Oreshnik has more than 10% new parts, suggesting it likely draws heavily on the RS-26 Rubezh, a nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile first produced in 2011.

The RS-26 has a known range of 5,800 kilometers (3,604 miles) and can carry a MIRV payload — multiple independent reentry vehicles.