Official: All 6 people killed in attack on Kharkiv Oblast post office identified

All six people killed in a Russian attack on a post office in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 21 have been identified, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said on Oct. 22.

Identifying the sixth person required DNA analysis, as the body was "badly burned," Bolvinov told local media outlet Suspilne Kharkiv.

Russia attacked the postal depot in the village of Korotych on the evening of Oct. 21. The depot belongs to Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal company.

Russian forces used S-300 missiles in the strike, which injured 17 other civilians, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor.

Most of those injured, who were aged 19 to 42, received shrapnel injuries.

"This is an exclusively civilian site, the Russians committed yet another terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Nova Poshta has announced a day of mourning for the dead employees.