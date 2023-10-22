Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: All 6 people killed in attack on Kharkiv Oblast post office identified

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 22, 2023 8:09 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the destroyed Nova Poshta depot in Kharkiv Oblast, which was hit by a Russian rocket strike on Oct. 21, 2023. (Kharkiv Oblast Police / Telegram)
All six people killed in a Russian attack on a post office in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 21 have been identified, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said on Oct. 22.

Identifying the sixth person required DNA analysis, as the body was "badly burned," Bolvinov told local media outlet Suspilne Kharkiv.

Russia attacked the postal depot in the village of Korotych on the evening of Oct. 21. The depot belongs to Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal company.

Russian forces used S-300 missiles in the strike, which injured 17 other civilians, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor.

Most of those injured, who were aged 19 to 42, received shrapnel injuries.

"This is an exclusively civilian site, the Russians committed yet another terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Nova Poshta has announced a day of mourning for the dead employees.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
