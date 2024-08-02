Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa, decommunization, Culture, History, Soviet Union, Russian Empire, Ukraine
Edit post

Odesa's Russian street names should be renamed to avoid 'living in the past,' governor argues

by Elsa Court August 2, 2024 1:28 PM 3 min read
A monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in Odesa on July 30, 2024. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper responded to criticism of the renaming of Odesa's streets on Aug. 2, arguing that the city now has a "historic chance to break away from imperial narratives and be a modern, culturally independent Ukrainian city rather than living in the past."

Kiper made the statement after Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov criticized the renaming of streets on Aug. 1, claiming that Odesa City Council had "nothing to do with this."

Among 85 toponomic changes, the streets named after the Russian writers Alexander Pushkin, Ivan Bunin, and Mikhail Zhvanetsky will be renamed.

A prominent monument to Pushkin will also be dismantled as part of the plans. Statues of Pushkin were removed in Kyiv and Zaporzhzhia in the fall of 2023.

Pushkin Street will be renamed Italian Street, the street's original name before it was renamed after Pushkin in 1880.

Zhukovsky Street, named after the Russian poet Vasily Zhukovsky, is renamed Lesia Ukrainka Street after the Ukrainian poet.

Streets named after Soviet-era writing pair Ilya Ilf and Yevgeny Petrov, as well as Soviet author of Jewish descent Isaac Babel, will also be renamed under the plans. All three men were natives of Odesa.

Kharkiv renames 3 metro stations, nearly 50 streets to ‘de-Russify’ city
The city of Kharkiv has decided to rename three metro stations and 48 streets to “remove Russian markers from public space,” Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on July 26.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

"Based on the logic of the 'decolonizers,' we should abandon everything that made Odesa world-known," Trukhanov said.

The city council plans to take measures to "preserve our historical and cultural heritage" to cancel the plans to rename the streets, Trukhanov said.

Ukraine's parliament outlawed most Soviet and communist symbols, street names, and monuments as part of a decommunization process in 2015.

President Volodymyr Zelensky then signed a law in April 2023 that banned naming sites in Ukraine after Russian figures or historical events in response to Russia's full-scale invasion.

Odesa and its port infrastructure come under regular missile and drone attacks from Russia. A Russian drone strike in March hit an apartment building, killing 12 people, including five children.

Kiper argued that the current reality means that there is "no place for streets that honor people who received medals from the hands of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin" or "glorified the Soviet Union."

Those who want to walk through streets with Russian imperial or Soviet names can go to Moscow instead of Odesa, Kiper said.

"Odesa is and remains a Ukrainian city," Kiper said.

Odesa sits on the site of an ancient Greek settlement and a later Ottoman fortress. The area was captured by the Russian Empire in 1792. Empress Catherine II of Russia issued a decree to establish a naval harbor at Odesa in 1794.

Odesa's statue of Catherine II was dismantled in December 2022 following a vote by Odesa residents.

Shortly after coming to power, Catherine II banned teaching in the Ukrainian language at the most prominent center of Ukrainian culture, the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, and later made Russian compulsory for all schools and church services.

Odesa's historical center was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in January 2023. Russian missile attacks in July 2023 caused significant damage to the area, which includes the city's historic Transfiguration Cathedral.

‘Everyone says culture has nothing to do with it. It does’ — Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Rafeyenko on Russia’s war
Ukrainian author Volodymyr Rafeyenko never thought he would write a novel in Ukrainian. He was a native of Donetsk, an eastern Ukrainian city where he grew up speaking Russian and completed a degree in Russian philology. Early on in his career, he was the winner of some of Russia’s
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Elsa Court
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:59 AM

Next global peace summit will likely be held in Middle East, Yermak says.

The second global peace summit for Ukraine will be held in a country from the so-called Global South, probably in the Middle East, in an effort to portray the "world's unity" amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview published Aug. 1.
11:33 PM

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.