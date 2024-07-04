Russia attacks port facilities near Odesa, killing 1, injuring 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile on July 4, killing one civilian and injuring at least seven others, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Explosions were reported in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa after an air raid alert went off in the region, while the missile was launched in the direction of the nearby town of Chornomorsk, Ukraine's Air Force said.

The port infrastructure came under Russia's strike, Kiper said. The attack damaged port facilities and administrative premises, he added.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russia on May 1 launched ballistic missiles at Odesa, hitting a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service, Nova Poshta.

The attack injured 14 people and destroyed 15.5 metric tons of shipments worth almost Hr 3 million ($76,000).