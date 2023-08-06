Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's coat of arms raised onto Motherland monument's shield

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2023 11:29 AM 2 min read
Steeplejacks began to assemble the raised coat of arms of Ukraine, the Tryzub (Trident), on a shield of the Motherland Monument on August 6, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The monument is expected to be completed by August 24, when Ukraine celebrates Independence Day. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's coat of arms, the trident, has replaced the Soviet hammer and sickle on the Motherland monument's shield in Kyiv on Aug. 6.

The 102-meter-high statue was built in 1981 when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. It depicts a woman holding a sword and a shield that was formerly emblazoned with the Soviet hammer and sickle.

The Soviet coat of arms was removed from the shield on Aug. 1 but work on dismantling it began a few days prior. The refitting of the shield is expected to be completed before Ukraine's Independent Day on Aug. 24.

The Ukrainian parliament outlawed most Soviet and communist symbols, street names, and monuments as part of decommunization policies back in 2015. However, since the Motherland statue is a World War II monument, it was exempted.

In a survey conducted after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 85% of respondents supported the idea of replacing the Soviet emblem on the Motherland statue's shield with a trident, Ukraine's coat of arms.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted on a law last May to remove the remaining Soviet and Russian Empire monuments left in the country.

The State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning announced in mid-July that it had issued a permit to replace the emblem of one of Kyiv's most significant landmarks.

Former Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who was dismissed from his position and resigned at the end of July, previously said that the funding for the project comes from private businesses and the state budget will not be used. The project is set to cost Hr 28 million ($762,000).

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
