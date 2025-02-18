Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ursula von der Leyen, Keith Kellogg
Edit post

'Now is a critical moment' — EU chief von der Leyen meets Kellogg to discuss Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova February 18, 2025 12:23 PM 2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Brussels on Feb. 18, to discuss ending Russia's full-scale invasion.

The meeting comes on the same day that Russia and the U.S. began talks in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine is not participating in the talks, but President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to arrive in the country in the coming days for an official visit.

"Financially and militarily, Europe has brought more to the table than anyone else. And we will step up. We want to partner with the U.S. to deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Now is a critical moment," she added.

Concerns have been raised about Ukraine's role in the negotiations, with European officials emphasizing that Kyiv must not be sidelined.

European leaders held an emergency summit in Paris on Feb. 17, reflecting growing European concerns that Trump and Putin may be negotiating over European security without the direct involvement of European leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Feb. 16 that Zelensky would have a say in the process and mentioned the possibility of allowing European nations to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.

Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine on Feb. 19 to focus on diplomatic and military support and potential pathways to peace. Kellogg did not confirm whether he would visit the front lines, as President Volodymyr Zelensky previously suggested.

Kurt Volker’s guide to US-Russia Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia
After years of political isolation sparked by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss how to bring an end to the war. Neither Ukraine nor Europe has been invited to the main discussion, setting off alarm bells in
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.