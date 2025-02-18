'Now is a critical moment' — EU chief von der Leyen meets Kellogg to discuss Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Brussels on Feb. 18, to discuss ending Russia's full-scale invasion.

The meeting comes on the same day that Russia and the U.S. began talks in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine is not participating in the talks, but President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to arrive in the country in the coming days for an official visit.

"Financially and militarily, Europe has brought more to the table than anyone else. And we will step up. We want to partner with the U.S. to deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Now is a critical moment," she added.

Concerns have been raised about Ukraine's role in the negotiations, with European officials emphasizing that Kyiv must not be sidelined.

European leaders held an emergency summit in Paris on Feb. 17, reflecting growing European concerns that Trump and Putin may be negotiating over European security without the direct involvement of European leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Feb. 16 that Zelensky would have a say in the process and mentioned the possibility of allowing European nations to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.

Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine on Feb. 19 to focus on diplomatic and military support and potential pathways to peace. Kellogg did not confirm whether he would visit the front lines, as President Volodymyr Zelensky previously suggested.