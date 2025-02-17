Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Saudi Arabia, Russia, United States, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Zelensky to visit Turkey, Saudi Arabia in coming days, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 17, 2025 3:13 PM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on April 5, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the coming days, it was reported on Feb. 17.

Citing its own sources, Suspilne said Zelensky would arrive in Riyadh on Feb. 19, though Reuters reported it would be Feb. 18.

Turkey's Turkiye Newspaper later reported Zelensky would visit Ankara on Feb. 18.

The Ukrainian president's visit to Saudi Arabia will coincide with the U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Zelensky said that Ukraine would not participate in these talks.

"Ukraine knew nothing about it. And Ukraine considers any negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine (as such) to be futile," Zelensky said during a press briefing in the United Arabic Emirates.

"And we cannot recognize anything or any arrangements about us without us. And we will not recognize such an arrangement," Zelensky added.

Zelensky stressed that his official visit to Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with "the things that are happening in Saudi Arabia at the level of representatives of the U.S. and Russia."

The president added that he would discuss negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

On Feb. 16, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine delegations met to discuss increased investment and bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to hold meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov on the exact dates.

U.S. President Donald Trump also announced that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to negotiate an end to the war. It remains unclear to what extent Ukraine will be involved in these discussions.

Ukraine will ‘never accept’ outcome of peace negotiations without Ukraine’s participation, Zelensky says
Ukraine will “never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia” regarding the outcome of peace negotiation without Ukraine’s participation, President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC News in an interview published Feb. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.