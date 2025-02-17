Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Negotiations, Marco Rubio
Edit post

Trump confirms Zelensky will take part in Ukraine peace talks as US, Russia prepare Saudi meeting

by Olena Goncharova February 17, 2025 2:35 AM 2 min read
In this archive photo Donald Trump walks out to speak at a speaks at a Get Out The Vote campaign rally held at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC on Feb. 10, 2024. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A team of advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Russian officials next week in Saudi Arabia to begin negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, two U.S. government officials familiar with the matter told CBS News.

The delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, will represent Trump in discussions following his recent phone calls with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump confirmed the efforts, adding that the U.S. is working hard to facilitate peace and assuring that Zelensky will be involved in the talks.

Concerns have been raised about Ukraine's role in the negotiations, with European officials emphasizing that Kyiv must not be sidelined. Trump reaffirmed that Zelensky would have a say in the process and mentioned the possibility of allowing European nations to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.

However, he expressed skepticism about Zelensky’s warning that Russia could escalate its war beyond Ukraine if the U.S. withdraws from NATO. Rubio, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," on Feb. 16 said Trump would quickly determine whether Russia’s interest in peace is genuine or merely a tactic to buy time.

Discussions between the U.S. and Russia have already begun, with Rubio speaking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the weekend, according to CBS.

The potential terms of an agreement remain unclear. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that "everything is on the table" but suggested Ukraine’s NATO membership is unlikely. Trump echoed this sentiment, saying that Russia has long opposed Ukraine joining the alliance and implying that this stance would not change. Hegseth also cast doubt on Ukraine's ability to reclaim all its territory, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Further high-level discussions are expected, with Trump confirming that he plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia "very soon," though he did not specify a date.

Trump says peace talks to start ‘immediately.’ But what terms would be acceptable for Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 12 held phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start “immediately.” “I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation went very well. He,…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.