Zelensky hopes Kellogg will visit front lines during trip to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2025 2:55 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg (Siavosh Hosseini / Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelesnky said on Feb. 17 he hopes the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will visit the front lines when he visits later this week.

In comments reported by Interfax-Ukraine, Zelensky said Kellogg will arrive in Kyiv on Feb. 20 and could stay for "two days and maybe more."

" I want to go to the front with him, and he will go to the front with me. I don't think he will refuse," he added.

Kellogg's visit comes amid several significant developments in the U.S. push to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov will fly to Saudi Arabia for Feb. 18 talks with a U.S. delegation.

The U.S. delegation will be led by State Secretary Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

NBC News reported on Feb. 16, citing two U.S. officials, that the intention is for the U.S. to host a bilateral meeting with Russia, followed by a bilateral meeting with Ukraine, and culminating with talks together.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Feb. 16 that Zelensky would have a say in the process and mentioned the possibility of allowing European nations to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.

Rubio echoed similar comments stating that Ukraine and Europe must play a role in serious negotiations with the U.S. and Russia to end the war.

Bloomberg reported on Feb. 15 that the talks in Saudi Arabia will only include U.S. and Russian officials as a means to pave the way for a potential leaders’ summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month.

The upcoming meetings come amid an official visit by Zelensky to the United Arab Emirates, with planned trips to Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the coming days.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
