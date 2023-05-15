General Staff: Norway to train around 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway's Armed Forces will train roughly 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14. The training will take place both in Norway and abroad.

According to the General Staff, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram and other officials attended a training session of 100 Ukrainian servicemembers which made "a strong impression."

"We have supported Ukraine with both materials and training, and we will continue to support them as long as necessary," Gram added, as quoted by the General Staff.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine on March 20.

The Norwegian government also pledged to provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) by this spring.