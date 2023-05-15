Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Norway to train around 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2023 12:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway's Armed Forces will train roughly 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14. The training will take place both in Norway and abroad.  

According to the General Staff, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram and other officials attended a training session of 100 Ukrainian servicemembers which made "a strong impression."

"We have supported Ukraine with both materials and training, and we will continue to support them as long as necessary," Gram added, as quoted by the General Staff.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine on March 20.

The Norwegian government also pledged to provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) by this spring.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
