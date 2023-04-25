100 Ukrainian soldiers arrive in Norway for training

This audio is created with AI assistance

One hundred Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Norway on April 24 for a four-week training in military medicine, sharpshooting, and team leadership, Norwegian Armed Forces reported.

This is the first such course in Norway, the country’s military wrote, adding that the instructors come from the Norwegian Home Guard.

Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine on March 20.

The Norwegian government also pledged to provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) over spring.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.



