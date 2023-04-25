Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
100 Ukrainian soldiers arrive in Norway for training

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 1:51 PM 1 min read
One hundred Ukrainian military personnel arrive at Værnes, Norway, to undergo a 4-week training on April 24, 2023. (Norwegian Armed Forces/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One hundred Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Norway on April 24 for a four-week training in military medicine, sharpshooting, and team leadership, Norwegian Armed Forces reported.

This is the first such course in Norway, the country’s military wrote, adding that the instructors come from the Norwegian Home Guard.

Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine on March 20.

The Norwegian government also pledged to provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) over spring.

See also how Ukrainian soldiers train to use AS90 self-ropelled guns during their training in the U.K.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
First it was the tanks, now it’s the fighter jets. As Ukraine braces for another possible major Russian offensive in the upcoming weeks, Western leaders are yet again coming up with a variety of excuses why this time, they cannot justify supplying F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.