Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine receives Leopard tanks from Norway

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2023 7:57 PM 1 min read
German-made Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Norway are being prepared to be transported to Ukraine. (Maria Selnes/Norwegian Armed Forces)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway has delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine, Norwegian Armed Forces reported on March 20.

Ukrainian tank crews are already being trained to operate Leopards in Poland, according to the report.

Norway also allocated funds to purchase ammunition and spare parts for the Leopard 2 tanks, the country’s military wrote.

“It is important for Norwegian and European security that Russia does not win with its aggression against Ukraine,” said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

Norway announced its plans to send Leopard 2A4 to Ukraine on Jan. 25 but didn't initially specify the number of tanks to be delivered. Norway has a total of 36 Leopard 2s in its arsenal.

On March 10, the Norwegian government said it would also provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) over spring.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The first country to transfer long-sought modern Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine was Poland. It delivered the first batch of four tanks on Feb. 24 and then sent 10 more in early March.

Can Ukraine maintain and optimally use its modern Western tanks?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
