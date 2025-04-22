'No talks' of Trump visiting Moscow for May 9 victory parade, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said on April 21 that there are currently "no talks" of U.S. President Donald Trump visiting Moscow for Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 9 Victory Parade.

Russian state media reported that Putin has invited the leaders of China, Israel, and Brazil to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"There are no talks about Trump coming to the Victory Day parade on May 9," Peskov said, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

Unlike the more subdued commemorations held across much of Europe on May 8, Russia observes Victory Day with large-scale military parades, patriotic concerts, and public displays of national pride, highlighting military triumph.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, is also confirmed to attend the parade in Moscow, despite EU warnings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also said he would be in attendance, despite warning from the EU that Serbia could be blocked from joining the bloc if its president takes part in the ceremonies.

Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, Trump and Putin have yet to have direct contact, communicating only through their officials. Trump's advisers have been insistent a conversation with Putin should take place only after Russia agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia's celebration.











