News Feed, Donald Trump, Moscow, Vladimir Putin, Russia, United States


'No talks' of Trump visiting Moscow for May 9 victory parade, Kremlin says

by Dmytro Basmat April 22, 2025 4:33 AM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said on April 21 that there are currently "no talks" of U.S. President Donald Trump visiting Moscow for Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 9 Victory Parade.

Russian state media reported that Putin has invited the leaders of China, Israel, and Brazil to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"There are no talks about Trump coming to the Victory Day parade on May 9," Peskov said, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

Unlike the more subdued commemorations held across much of Europe on May 8, Russia observes Victory Day with large-scale military parades, patriotic concerts, and public displays of national pride, highlighting military triumph.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, is also confirmed to attend the parade in Moscow, despite EU warnings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also said he would be in attendance, despite warning from the EU that Serbia could be blocked from joining the bloc if its president takes part in the ceremonies.

Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, Trump and Putin have yet to have direct contact, communicating only through their officials. Trump's advisers have been insistent a conversation with Putin should take place only after Russia agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia's celebration.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.