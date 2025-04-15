The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Fico to visit Moscow May 9 despite EU warning

by Abbey Fenbert April 15, 2025 11:49 PM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will attend Russia's military celebrations in Moscow on May 9, despite EU High Representative Kaja Kallas' warnings to European leaders.

"I am going to Moscow on May 9," Fico wrote in a Facebook post published April 15.

Kallas earlier in the day urged European leaders to boycott the event in solidarity with Ukraine. Participation in the Moscow celebrations "will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe," she said.

In his post, Fico addressed Kallas' warning directly and insisted he had the right to visit Moscow.

"Ms. Kallas, I would like to inform you that I am the legitimate Prime Minister of Slovakia — a sovereign country," he wrote. "No one can tell me where I should or should not travel. I will go to Moscow to pay my respects to the thousands of Red Army soldiers who died liberating the Slovak Republic."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's government has reportedly invited a number of world leaders to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. In addition to EU member Slovakia and EU candidate Serbia, the Kremlin has invited leaders from China, India, and Brazil.

Russia has repeatedly used historical commemorations to justify its invasion of Ukraine, with Putin falsely claiming the war is an attempt to "denazify" the country.

Fico initially announced his plans to attend the May 9 parades in November 2024. A month later, Fico traveled to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, becoming the third EU leader to do so since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The meeting with Putin precipitated large-scale protests in Slovakia, with demonstrators denouncing Fico's Kremlin-friendly policies. In addition to seeking warmer ties with Moscow, Fico has made comments justifying Russia's invasion and has consistently opposed military aid to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia's celebration.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.