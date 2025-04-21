The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Talks, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Ceasefire, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States
Edit post

Russia open to direct talks with Ukraine, Putin claims

by Abbey Fenbert April 22, 2025 12:52 AM 2 min read
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 17: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during Russian-Qatari talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, April 17, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. Qatar's Emir met with Putin for talks on Ukraine and energy. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to holding bilateral talks with Ukraine to advance a ceasefire deal, the Kremlin said on April 21.

There have been no direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russia is open to discussing any proposed peace initiatives, Putin told a Russian state television journalist shortly after announcing that Moscow had resumed hostilities following the short-lived "Easter truce."

"We have always talked about this, that we have a positive attitude towards any peace initiatives. We hope that representatives of the Kyiv regime will feel the same way," Putin said.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later clarified that Putin was signaling his willingness to hold direct talks with representatives from Ukraine.

"When the president said that it was possible to discuss the issue of not striking civilian targets, including bilaterally, the president had in mind negotiations and discussions with the Ukrainian side," Peskov told the Interfax news agency.

The Kremlin's comments come a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a joint 30-day ceasefire on long-range missile and drone strikes against civilian infrastructure. While claiming openness to "peace initiatives," Russia has not yet agreed to impose the ban.

Zelensky said on April 21 that he was still waiting for an answer regarding the proposed ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also ramped up pressure on Ukraine and Russia to secure a ceasefire in the coming days. After threatening on April 18 to pull U.S. support from the peace process altogether, Trump told reporters on April 21 that there is a "very good chance" of a ceasefire agreement soon.

"I will be giving you full details over the next three days, but we had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia," Trump said. "There is a very good chance (to reach a ceasefire)."

Trump's "very good chance" may come at the expense of painful concessions for Ukraine. According to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the U.S. plan to end the war includes recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and a guarantee that Ukraine would not join NATO.

These are key Kremlin demands that conflict with both Ukraine's stated red lines and international law.

Ukrainian representatives will meet with officials from the U.S., U.K., and France for another round of peace talks in London on April 23. The London negotiations are a follow-up to the recent April 17 talks in Paris, where senior members of the Trump administration first presented the U.S. ceasefire proposal to Ukrainian and European officials .

Zelensky has previously said that he is willing to meet directly with Putin if it helps bring an end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

As tensions mount in US embassy in Kyiv, former official breaks silence
As U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing rapprochement with Russia, the country’s embassy in Kyiv is facing internal strain. Following the change in administration, Bridget Brink, who had been the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2022, was caught in the hot seat. Brink attempted to align with th…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.